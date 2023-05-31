UrduPoint.com

Soldier Martyred As Terrorist Attack On Polio Team In Spinwam Thwarted

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Soldier martyred as terrorist attack on polio team in Spinwam thwarted

A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while successfully thwarting a terrorist attack on polio vaccination team in general area Spinwam of North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while successfully thwarting a terrorist attack on polio vaccination team in general area Spinwam of North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the terrorists attempted to disrupt the ongoing polio campaign by firing on the members of a polio team, employed in the general area Spinwam of North Waziristan District.

The security forces, deputed to provide protection to the polio team, effectively engaged the terrorists ensuring safety of all members of the team and extricated them unharmed.

However, during the ensuing fire exchange between the security forces and the terrorists, Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman (age 25 years, resident of Mardan District) was martyred in the line of duty.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, ISPR said.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Attack Terrorist North Waziristan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Polio Exchange ISPR Mardan All

Recent Stories

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free ..

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj

39 seconds ago
 UHS decides to reduce MS Nursing completion period ..

UHS decides to reduce MS Nursing completion period

40 seconds ago
 68 killed, 222 churches burnt as ethnic cleansing ..

68 killed, 222 churches burnt as ethnic cleansing in India's Manipur state conti ..

42 seconds ago
 Court sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial ..

Court sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand

8 minutes ago
 Senior Serbian Lawmaker Says US Tactics With Prist ..

Senior Serbian Lawmaker Says US Tactics With Pristina Failing to Pacify Northern ..

8 minutes ago
 Europe Has to Answer Its People Why So Much Weapon ..

Europe Has to Answer Its People Why So Much Weapons Are Sent to Ukraine - Kremli ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.