Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

ISPR says Havaldar Akbar Hussain embraced martyrdom in fight against terrorists in NorthWaziristan and is survived by wife and four children.

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2020) In fight against terrorists in Miranshah area of North Waziristan, one solider of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while five militants were killed here on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists carried out fire raid on security forces check post located at 10 kilometers west of Miranshah in North Waziristan.

The troops effectively engaged terrorists and killed five of them.

“Five militants were killed in exchange of fire in Miranshah area-10 kilometer west of Miranshah in North Waziristan. One soldier embraced Shahadat while three others were injured,” said the military’s media wing.

“Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan, 43, embraced Shahadat in the exchange of fire. He is survived by his wife and four children,” the ISPR added.