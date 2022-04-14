Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in N Waziristan: ISPR

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:43 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :A Pakistan Army soldier on embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting terrorists during intense fire exchange that took place in general area Isham of North Waziristan district on Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a news release on Thursday, said on April 13, a fire exchange took place between the army troops and terrorists in general area Isham.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists during the fire exchange.

28-year Sepoy Asmatullah Khan, a resident of Mianwali, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during the intense exchange of fire, it added.

The ISPR said, "Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area."It said the Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthened its resolve.

