Soldier Martyred In Fight Against Terrorists In North Waziristan: ISPR

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR  

The Military’s media wing says Naik Ghulam Mustafa, 37, has  embraced the martyrdom while fighting against the terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2021) A soldier embraced martyrdom in fight against the terrorists in Ghariom, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

Naik Ghulam Mustafa, 37, embraced the martyrdom during exchange of fire. The military’s media wing said that the troops gave befitting response to the terrorists and launched operation to eliminate them from the area.

The martyr was the resident of Muzaffarabad.

Last month, a young sepoy was martyred during an intelligence-based operation by security forces in the Senai Narai area of South Waziristan district, the ISPR had said.

The operation was conducted "on the reported presence of terrorists", according to the ISPR's statement.

"During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Sepoy Junaid, age 20 years, resident of Balakot, District Mansehra had embraced shahadat," the statement said.

