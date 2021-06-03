Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED blast: ISPR

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom during an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near a military check post in Kaniguram area of South Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom during an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near a military check post in Kaniguram area of South Waziristan District.

"An IED exploded near a military Check Post in Kaniguram, South Waziristan District.

Resultantly, one soldier, Lance Naik Waqas Ahmed (age: 26 years, resident of Karachi) embraced shahadat," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The ISPR statement added that cordon and search operation was in progress to apprehend any terrorists found in the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," said the Armed Forces spokesperson statement.