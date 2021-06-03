UrduPoint.com
Soldier Martyred In South Waziristan IED Blast: ISPR

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:03 AM

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom during an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near a military check post in Kaniguram area of South Waziristan District

"An IED exploded near a military Check Post in Kaniguram, South Waziristan District.

Resultantly, one soldier, Lance Naik Waqas Ahmed (age: 26 years, resident of Karachi) embraced shahadat," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The ISPR statement added that cordon and search operation was in progress to apprehend any terrorists found in the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," said the Armed Forces spokesperson statement.

