Soldier martyred, one terrorist killed amid intense exchange of fire in SW

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom and a terrorist was killed during intense exchange of fire in Kanniguram area of South Wazirstan District.

On the night of 17th and 18th August, Pakistan Military post observed and engaged move of terrorists in Kanniguram, South Wazirstan District, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naib Subedar Sonay Zai (age 42 years, resident of Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan), who got critically injured and later embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while responding to terrorist fire.

During intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was killed who attacked the military post.

"Search of the area is in progress to eliminate any terrorists found, it added.

The ISPR statement said Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthen its resolve.