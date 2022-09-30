UrduPoint.com

Soldier Martyred Thwarting Terrorists' Attack From Across Border In Kurram

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 10:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while fighting back a terrorist attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border on Thursday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, the terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on the Pakistan Army troops in general area Kharlachi of Kurram district.

The army troops responded in a befitting manner, and as per credible intelligence reports, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties, ISPR said.

Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal (27), resident of Chiniot, fought gallantly and was martyred during the exchange of fire.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future, " the ISPR said.

The Pakistan Army, it added, was determined to defend Pakistan's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthened their resolve.

