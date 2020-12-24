Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Mirali convoy attack

A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and seven others were injured during intense exchange of fire as terrorists attacked a security forces convoy in Mirali area of North Waziristan late Wednesday night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and seven others were injured during intense exchange of fire as terrorists attacked a security forces convoy in Mirali area of North Waziristan late Wednesday night.

Two terrorists were also killed and 10 others injured during the clash as the security forces responded promptly to the attack, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

The martyred soldier Naik Yaseen (34) belonged to Malakand.