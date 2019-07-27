President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the brave soldiers, who laid down their lives to ensure the security of their countrymen, in fact lived on forever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the brave soldiers, who laid down their lives to ensure the security of their countrymen, in fact lived on forever.

"They lay down their lives so that we may live, but they live on forever," the president said in a tweet reacting to the martyrdom of ten armed forces personnel in two separate incidents in North Waziristan and Balochistan in the day.

Dr Alvi expressed his condolences to the families of the brave soldiers.

"Salute to this country and its valiant armed forces who keep on producing such brave people," he remarked.