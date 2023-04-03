Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full military honour

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) The funeral prayers of the four martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army were offered in their native towns and they were laid to rest with full military honour.

These soldiers embraced martyrdom in an attack by a group of terrorists operating from Iranian side of the border during a routine patrol at Jalgai Sector in Kech district of Balochistan.

Senior serving and retired officers and soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals.