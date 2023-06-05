Soldiers martyred in North Waziristan attack laid to rest with full military honours

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The funeral prayers of Lance Naik Mairaj Uddin Shaheed (23 years, resident of D.I Khan) and Naik Zaheer Abbas (38 years, resident of District Khushab) who embraced shahadat in North Waziristan while fighting gallantly with terrorists, were offered at their respective hometowns on Monday

The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals.

"Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland against all internal and external threats and hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces of Pakistan," the ISPR said.

