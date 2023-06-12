Soldiers martyred in North Waziristan fire exchange laid to rest with military honours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly with terrorists in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on the night of June 9/10, were performed at their native areas with full military honours.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the funeral prayers of Subedar Asghar Ali Shaheed (40), a resident of District Lakki Marwat, Sepoy Naseem Khan (26), a resident of District Lakki Marwat and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (22), a resident of Abbottabad, were offered at their hometowns.

Senior serving and retired officers and soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals.

"Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs," the ISPR said.