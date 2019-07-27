UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soldiers Of Pakistan Army Embraced Martyrdom

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

Soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom

Six soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when their border patrolling party was raided by terrorists from across the border near Gurbaz, North Waziristan

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Six soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when their border patrolling party was raided by terrorists from across the border near Gurbaz, North Waziristan.The martyrs include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar, and Sepoy Ahsan.

Meanwhile, Four troops of FC Balochistan including an officer embraced martyrdom when they were fired upon by terrorists during combing operation between Hushab and Turbat.

They martyrs include Captain Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said shahadat of six soldiers on Pak-Afghan border and four in Balochistan is the sacrifices of Pakistan making for peace in the region.m He said this in a tweet today.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Turbat Border From

Recent Stories

Kashmir issue cannot be relegated to bilateral dis ..

17 seconds ago

Opposition misbehaves Senate secretary for seeking ..

18 seconds ago

Kashmir an international issue; cannot be relegate ..

18 minutes ago

Local Government minister reviews arrangements for ..

21 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest i6 lawbreakers

24 seconds ago

Almost 300 People Detained at Unauthorized Rally i ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.