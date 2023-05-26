UrduPoint.com

Soldiers,cops Always Defended Pakistan, Failed Enemies: DIG

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Soldiers,cops always defended Pakistan, failed enemies: DIG

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has said the martyred soldiers and cops are the pride of the nation because whenever the country's enemies attacked the country those brave sons of the soil gave their lives to defend Pakistan and to fail the enemies.

He expressed these views at the 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada' event organized at the police headquarters here on Friday.

The Station Commander Hyderabad Garrison Zulfiqar Bajwa, SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai, representatives of the traders and civil society attended the event.

He said the martyrs day was being commemorated to remember and pay tribute to the people who sacrificed their lives since 1947 for the sake of the country.

"Because of those martyrs we won independence and also because of them we are a proud nation in the world," he observed.

The SSP said ordinary citizens sleep comfortably in their homes at night because soldiers were protecting the country at the borders and the police in the towns, cities and villages.

He paid tribute to the parents and families of the martyrs.

On the occasion, students of a private school gave a performance in which they paid tribute to the martyrs.

The families of the martyred cops were also invited to the event.

