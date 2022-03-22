UrduPoint.com

Sole Agenda Of Opposition To Crate Political Anarchy In Country: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Sole agenda of opposition to crate political anarchy in country: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the sole agenda of the opposition was to create political anarchy in the country.

He expressed these views during separate meeting with the Members Punjab Assembly here at the Chief Minister office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and ongoing progress on development projects in their respective Constituencies came under discussion.

During the meeting, MPAs expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He denounced that the opponents by creating political chaos were playing with the bright future of the masses, adding that the opposition by seeing their inevitable failure in the no-trust motion was unnerved and perturbed.

He maintained that the people were conscientious and would not be part of any effort to create political anarchy and unrest.

Usman Buzdar vowed, "We are all united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," adding that his doors were always open for every public representative.

He said that the opposition had exposed its undemocratic attitude, adding that the masses were fully aware as to who was responsible for spreading anarchy and who was serving the masses selflessly.

He emphasized that non-prudent elements were putting the destiny of the country and the nation at stake for the sake of indulging into politics to attain power.

He highlighted that the country could not afford any sort of anarchy or chaos in the given conditions and stressed that the country needed political and economic stability instead of anarchy.

Those who met with the CM were Provincial Ministers Asad Khokhar, Hamid Yar Hiraj, MPAs Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Malik Taimoor Masood, Col. R. Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Asif Kathiya, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Sardar Shahab-ud-Din, Hanif Pitafi, Ghazeen Abbasi, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Zaheer-ud-Din Khan Ali Zai, Syed Iftikhar Gillani and others.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Progress All Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

37 minutes ago
 PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-tradin ..

PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-trading before public soon: Asad Uma ..

37 minutes ago
 Google, Apple Services Experience Spike in User-Re ..

Google, Apple Services Experience Spike in User-Reported Problems - Downdetector

37 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom slaying four terror ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom slaying four terrorists in Bajaur attack

37 minutes ago
 WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funding

WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funding

40 minutes ago
 Negative Impact of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'C ..

Negative Impact of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'Clear to All' - Dujarric

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>