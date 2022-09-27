Sole breadwinner killed by saw machine blade

A labourer of the wood market here died on Tuesday after the blade of the saw machine fell on him

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A labourer of the wood market here died on Tuesday after the blade of the saw machine fell on him.

According to Rescue 1122, the victim identified as Muhammad Jamil was working at saw machine.

While operating the machine, the sharp-pointed blade suddenly broke from its axle and struck his chest. As a result, Jamil died on the spot.

The labourer was said to be the sole breadwinner of his family and living in rented house.

A source from wood market termed non-provision of safety jackets to labourers as the reason behind emergence of such incidents since similar incident occurred couple of months ago in the same market.