Sole mission to serve humanity in flood hit areas of Balochistan: Senator Samina

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The focal person for the flood victims of Balochistan Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Monday said that relief activities were being continued to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood victims of the province.

Speaking on occasion while distributing food and other essentials items, she said that the government believed in serving people regardless of race and color.

She said that "our sole aim was only to serve humanity, we would not leave their brothers and sisters alone in this difficult time and would continue to help them as far as possible." Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri also mingled with the flood victims and ensured them that rehabilitation was the government's top priority.

Meanwhile, the people from different districts such as Lasbella, Uthal, Hub and other areas appreciated the relief and rehabilitation activities of the flood victims.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said the provincial government would carry on to help affected people in the affected areas and their mission would continue until the normalcy was restored and the victims resettled in their homes.

She appealed to the Federal, provincial governments and philanthropists to use all possible resources to make it possible for the victims to settle in their homes before the advent of winter to prevent any further humanitarian issue.