SoLF Conducts 3-day Bootcamp Under Green Acceleration Programme In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The school of Leadership Foundation (SoLF) on Wednesday successfully completed a 3-day bootcamp under the Green Acceleration Programme (GAP) to support social entrepreneurs working in specific districts of Sindh on Green Innovation.

The programme aimed to promote social entrepreneurship and support social entrepreneurs in five thematic areas, including Water, Sanitation, Plantation, Hygiene, and Solid Waste Management. The overarching goal was to support green job creation experiments and help social enterprises plan and sustain their businesses through capacity-building workshops and follow-up assistance, a news release said.

Some 18 participants joined the programme, with the winners announced as Pak Bioenergy, Crop Care, and Majid Enterprise.

These three social enterprises were chosen based on their pitch and participation throughout the bootcamp, and will each receive a Rs150,000 acceleration fund to invest in their business over the next two months. They will be monitored throughout the process, which will include two major follow-ups, five weeks apart, to evaluate their progress and provide guidance as needed.

Pak Bioenergy specializes in the production of biomass fuels, Crop Care utilizes artificial intelligence to detect crop diseases and recommend treatment options, and Majid Enterprise produces fiber and liquid potassium from banana trees. These enterprises are committed to sustainable practices and making a positive impact on their communities.

The Green Acceleration Programme is a vital step in promoting social entrepreneurship and supporting social enterprises based in Sindh. By focusing on Green Innovation, SoLF's goal is to promote responsible consumption and production, help people generate decent incomes, and promote clean and sustainable energy.

In 2022, School of Leadership Foundation successfully executed three innovation challenges with social entrepreneurs across Pakistan, engaging more than 500 entrepreneurs. However, all of these challenges were mostly targeted early-stage enterprises and had activities limited to training or providing funds.

This led SoLF to recognize the need for an accelerator bootcamp such as this one, particularly for people from less-accessible districts in Sindh, where a very limited number of similar opportunities are available.

