Solicitor/beggar was shot dead in Lahore

(@imziishan)

In the area of New Shadbagh upon demanding contribution an incident of shoot out happened and the accused in rage have shot dead 40 years Imran who died on the spot

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) In the area of New Shadbagh upon demanding contribution an incident of shoot out happened and the accused in rage have shot dead 40 years Imran who died on the spot.According to police the case is under investigation and the accused have managed to escape.Police have taken the dead body into custody and shifted to mortuary.