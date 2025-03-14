Solid Efforts Afoot For Welfare Of Women, Children
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 09:17 PM
District administration in callboration with Recharge Pakistan (RP) WWF Pakistan project team organized a function in connection with international women’s day at Nighaban Sweet Home
The event was attended by a large number of officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner Gulfam Shah, Assistant Commissioner Rudkoi Tahreem Shah, Site Manager Haroon Faisal, Senior Gender and Livelihood Officer Mrs. Naseem Akhtar, and others.
Site Manager Haroon Faisal highlighted the importance of the education of the girls and other facilities provided at the center.
He said that the Recharge Pakistan project was working in the districts of Dera Division Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and South Waziristan to raise awareness about climate change and provide sustainable solutions. He also distributed gifts among the girls
Senior Gender and Livelihood Officer Mrs.
Naseem Akhtar also highlighted the objectives and importance of the project, particularly concerning the welfare of women and children.
The project is focused on raising awareness about the impacts of climate change within local communities and working on natural solutions and adaptation strategies. In the coming years, several activities will be carried out in collaboration with the Forest Department, Agriculture Extension Department, and Irrigation Department to promote sustainable climate adaptation strategies.
At the end of the event, RMO Arm Khan Kundi thanked all the guests and expressed his pleasure regarding the successful organization of the event.
Among others Nighaban Sweet Home President Bilqis Ara, General Secretary Inayat Adil, Dean of Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba, Social Welfare Officer Amjad Khan were also present on the occasion.
