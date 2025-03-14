Open Menu

Solid Efforts Afoot For Welfare Of Women, Children

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Solid efforts afoot for welfare of women, children

District administration in callboration with Recharge Pakistan (RP) WWF Pakistan project team organized a function in connection with international women’s day at Nighaban Sweet Home

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) District administration in callboration with Recharge Pakistan (RP) WWF Pakistan project team organized a function in connection with international women’s day at Nighaban Sweet Home.

The event was attended by a large number of officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner Gulfam Shah, Assistant Commissioner Rudkoi Tahreem Shah, Site Manager Haroon Faisal, Senior Gender and Livelihood Officer Mrs. Naseem Akhtar, and others.

Site Manager Haroon Faisal highlighted the importance of the education of the girls and other facilities provided at the center.

He said that the Recharge Pakistan project was working in the districts of Dera Division Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and South Waziristan to raise awareness about climate change and provide sustainable solutions. He also distributed gifts among the girls

Senior Gender and Livelihood Officer Mrs.

Naseem Akhtar also highlighted the objectives and importance of the project, particularly concerning the welfare of women and children.

The project is focused on raising awareness about the impacts of climate change within local communities and working on natural solutions and adaptation strategies. In the coming years, several activities will be carried out in collaboration with the Forest Department, Agriculture Extension Department, and Irrigation Department to promote sustainable climate adaptation strategies.

At the end of the event, RMO Arm Khan Kundi thanked all the guests and expressed his pleasure regarding the successful organization of the event.

Among others Nighaban Sweet Home President Bilqis Ara, General Secretary Inayat Adil, Dean of Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba, Social Welfare Officer Amjad Khan were also present on the occasion.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital ..

Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital finance

6 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations betw ..

UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan

21 minutes ago
 Chairman NAB orders distribution of Rs1.16b as com ..

Chairman NAB orders distribution of Rs1.16b as compensation installment to Eden ..

10 minutes ago
 KP Governor, Azerbaijan Ambassador discuss strengt ..

KP Governor, Azerbaijan Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations

11 minutes ago
 King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stoc ..

King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi 

PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi 

1 hour ago
HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad ..

HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi

1 hour ago
 Opening Ceremony of Urdu Comedy Theatre Play "Eid ..

Opening Ceremony of Urdu Comedy Theatre Play "Eid Manao Juman Ke Sang"

11 minutes ago
 Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after lan ..

Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore air ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

2 hours ago
 Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part ..

Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan