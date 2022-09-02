UrduPoint.com

Solid Efforts Afoot To Compensate Flood Victims: Ali Amin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Solid efforts afoot to compensate flood victims: Ali Amin

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Former Federal Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has reiterated that all out efforts would be made to assist and rehabilitate flood affected people back in their areas.

Addressing a press conference here, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said that flood affected people would not be left alone in this trying time and they would be duly compensated for the losses they suffered due to flooding.

He said that issues pertaining to rehabilitation of flood affected people had already been taken up with officials of the National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA) and the Provincial Management Authority(PDMA) and in this regard practical steps were being taken, he added.

He said that relief items such as mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and other essential items would continue to be supplied to the flood affected people until they were completely resettled in their respective areas.

He said the NDMA and PDMA officials had started surveying the flood affected areas for assessing damages and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Thus, he hoped the flood victims would start getting financial assistance soon which would enable them to rebuild their houses and lead a peaceful life.

Currently, Ali Amin said the relief work was successfully continuing and all his focal persons and teams were hectically engaged in this task. He added that the relief activities were taking place under his supervision and the deserving people were getting their due right.

He said that the entire situation had been taken as a challenge and expressed the hope to overcome all issues despite difficulties.

Related Topics

Flood Lead All

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

4 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

1 hour ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

2 hours ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.