Solid efforts afoot to compensate flood victims: Ali Amin

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Former Federal Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has reiterated that all out efforts would be made to assist and rehabilitate flood affected people back in their areas.

Addressing a press conference here, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said that flood affected people would not be left alone in this trying time and they would be duly compensated for the losses they suffered due to flooding.

He said that issues pertaining to rehabilitation of flood affected people had already been taken up with officials of the National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA) and the Provincial Management Authority(PDMA) and in this regard practical steps were being taken, he added.

He said that relief items such as mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and other essential items would continue to be supplied to the flood affected people until they were completely resettled in their respective areas.

He said the NDMA and PDMA officials had started surveying the flood affected areas for assessing damages and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Thus, he hoped the flood victims would start getting financial assistance soon which would enable them to rebuild their houses and lead a peaceful life.

Currently, Ali Amin said the relief work was successfully continuing and all his focal persons and teams were hectically engaged in this task. He added that the relief activities were taking place under his supervision and the deserving people were getting their due right.

He said that the entire situation had been taken as a challenge and expressed the hope to overcome all issues despite difficulties.