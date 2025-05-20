Solid efforts on to wipe out polio from Dera region

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Tehsil Syed Muhammad Arslan visited civil dispensary Sheikhmela to monitor the ongoing training of polio teams for union council Sheikhmela.

According to district administration, during the inspection, the AC was briefed about various matters pertaining to training procedures and field strategies.

He stressed the importance of accurate finger marking, proper data recording, and 100 percent household coverage in the upcoming polio campaign.

He urged the teams to maintain high standards to ensure no child is missed during the drive.

He said that the administration was committed to protecting children from life-long disabilities by eradicating polio from the area.

In this regard, he added that no negligence would be tolerated.

APP/slm