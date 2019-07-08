UrduPoint.com
Solid Efforts To Be Made To Include Shondar Pass Project In PSDP: Governor GB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 01:27 PM

Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain Khan Maqpoon here Monday said that Shondar pass was an important project for the province and solid efforts would be made to include it in public sector development program (PSDP) of the Federal Government

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain Khan Maqpoon here Monday said that Shondar pass was an important project for the province and solid efforts would be made to include it in public sector development program (PSDP) of the Federal Government.

The Governor assured of taking up this mega project with the Prime Minister of Pakistan during his upcoming visit to Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to media persons, the Governor said sincere and concrete efforts would be made for construction of this project that would help expedite pace of socio-economic development here.

Following construction of this mega project, he said distance between Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan would be reduced to eight hours from existing 18 hours.

He clarified that no cut has been made in Gilgit Baltistan's budget and mega projects including Atabad, Hineral, Shagarthang and Gilgit-Chitral Expressway were included in Federal PSDP.

The Governor said Karakuram International University (KIU) Campus would soon be established at Astore and Nagar districts.

"Astore is my second home and he would soon make detailed visit of Astore district." The Governor said holding of local bodies' elections was the responsibility of KP Government.

The Governor said federation has the power to make amendment in GB Order besides create new provinces if necessary so.

