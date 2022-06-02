UrduPoint.com

Solid Management Company To Be Set Up In Sargodha: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Irshad Ahmed Thursday said that steps were being taken for setting up a solid waste management company in the city, which would help solve sewerage problems there

Talking to the media here, he said that a two-lane road and a flyover scheme had been prepared from 47 Pul to Khushab Road Jhelum Canal Bridge, and forwarded to the provincial government.

The commissioner said that steps were also being taken to procure machinery for municipal corporation under the citizen intermediate programme to ensure better municipal services to the residents.

He said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was installing 122 water filtration plants in Sargodha division. He said eight out of 28 faulty filtration plants of the municipal corporation had become functional, while the rest were being repaired.

Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed said the urban unit had completed a study for restructuring of infrastructure of Sargodha city, while more funds were being proposed for development projects for the division in the budget of next financial year.

He urged the media representatives to be instrumental in raising awareness about public issues.

