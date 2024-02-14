Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Director General Fisheries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arshad Aziz has said that solid measures would be taken for the uplift of the fisheries sector in Dera Ismail Khan leading to enhancing revenues and job opportunities for citizens.

In this regard, he said that proposals had been prepared which would lead to expanding resources and jacking up annual income to threefold from the department.

He expressed these views while visiting a fish hatchery at Ratta Kulachi on the special instructions of Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr. Muhammad Israr Khan.

Director Fisheries Illyas Khattak briefed him on the department's issues and performance. Additional director Fisheries Waziristan Mulazim Hussain and ARO Tariq Aijaz were also present.

The DG visited the field along with staff met with fish farmers and listened to their issues.

He issued directives and instructions for immediate solutions. He said that in terms of fish production, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was second in the country and added more steps would be taken to further enhance the production.

He said additional facilities would be provided and more staff would be recruited to over shortage of staff and enhance hatchery production.

He said that there were four units of the Fisheries Department in Dera, and comprehensive measures would be taken to prevent illegal fishing.

He said staff would be provided with motorcycles and other necessary equipment in this regard.

He said suggestions had been made for the construction of watch huts where developmental work will be initiated in this regard.

Director General Fisheries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arshad Aziz said that private farms will be provided complete technical support for new farms.

He said preparation had also been made regarding the upcoming breeding season in April, and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard, he added.

APP/slm

