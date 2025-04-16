Solid measures afoot for farmers’ relief

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The district administration is taking solid measures for facilitating farmers in order to ensure socio-economic development of the area.

In this regard, the Proa tehsil administration has launched a drive against fertilizers dealers who manipulate the market for their own benefits.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Proa Shah Behram conducted surprise inspections of various fertilizer dealers in the area to ensure transparency in the buying and selling process and to guarantee the supply of quality fertilizers to farmers.

During the inspection, he thoroughly examined the dealers’ purchase and sales records, stock availability, license renewals, and other necessary documents.

He ensured that all dealers possessed the required paperwork and were operating in accordance with government regulations.

Assistant Commissioner Shah Behram strictly instructed the dealers that hoarding of fertilizer, sale of substandard products, or selling above the government-fixed prices would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

