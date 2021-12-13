Solid measures afoot for masses' welfare: Faisal Amin

UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has said that concrete measures would be taken to strengthen Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) by resolving their problems to effectively serve people at grassroots level

Talking to a delegation of elders in Dera Ismail Khan, the provincial minister said the problems of C and D categories TMAs in KP will be solved on priority basis and full support will be given to improve their financial position.

"TMAs can effectively come to the expectations of citizens in the cities and towns by providing better sanitation and drainage, street lights, drinking water and other basic amenities," he said.

He said it was the vision of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to solve the problems of the citizens at their doorsteps and TMAs in this regard could play an effective role.

He said that PTI believed in the welfare of people and had always spoken for the rights of the poor, adding launching so many masses' welfare-oriented schemes spoke high volumes of the government's sincere efforts in this regard.

