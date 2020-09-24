Solid measures afoot for protection of environment: minister Syed Ishtiaq Urmar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife Syed Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the provincial government was taking concrete measures for protection of the environment.

Addressing a ceremony here Thursday, the provincial minister said that the growing environmental pollution caused a number of serious diseases added that the government was taking effective measures to tackle the challenges and keep the environment and natural beauty intact by curbing deforestation.� He also stressed the need for making collective efforts to carry forward the government's mission for keeping the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clean and green.

� He appealed to the media to play a role in raising awareness about keeping the environment clean by educating people to avoid dumping garbage at streets or drains.� Syed Ishtiaq Urmar said that the PTI government had introduced reforms to ensure transparency for good governance and taken measures to atone for masses' deprivation due to the negligence of the past governments.�He said the provincial government was pursuing a billion rupees worth comprehensive development-oriented plan for the underdeveloped areas of the province.�He added that all ongoing development projects would be timely completed which would usher in prosperity of these areas.