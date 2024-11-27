Solid measures afoot for providing services to citizen: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) District administration Lakki Marwat will make all possible measures to extend prompt services and resolve problems of people at the earliest, says Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Abdullah.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the public as part of the open-door policy of the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that such meetings were held to offer residents an opportunity to directly share their grievances and concerns and address them immediately.

He emphasized that the government was committed to providing the best possible services to its citizens, and that the Awami Agenda reflects the provincial government's unwavering commitment to public welfare.

He said the doors of my office would remain open to the public at all times and concrete steps would be taken for the prosperity and development of the area.

APP/slm