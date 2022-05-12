UrduPoint.com

Solid Measures Afoot For Province's Development:Ishtiaq Urmar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 12:13 PM

Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said the provincial government has taken a number of measures for eradicating corruption and ensuring development of the province

Addressing a function here, he said it was the mission of the government to eradicate poverty, backwardness, ignorance and unemployment in the province.

As a result of quality reforms, the provincial minister said positive change was taking place in every field.

He said these initiatives had also resulted in transparency and ensured access to people towards quality services.

