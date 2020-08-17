UrduPoint.com
Solid Measures Afoot For Provision Of Clean Drinking Water To Masses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:59 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Irrigation Riaz Khan Monday said the provincial government was taking concrete measures to provide clean drinking water to masses on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Irrigation Riaz Khan Monday said the provincial government was taking concrete measures to provide clean drinking water to masses on priority basis.

Meeting a delegation from District Buner, the chief minister's aide said the government was not oblivious to problems facing the masses however, solid measures were being taken to ensure vital facilities such as education, health and clean drinking at doorsteps for masses throughout the province.

He said that government was planning to undertake a number of clean drinking water projects and during this financial year budget, he added hefty funds to the tune of Rs6881 million had been allocated for ongoing and new schemes of the irrigation department's projects.

He said Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had issued clear directives for provision of cleaning drinking water across the province including District Buner.

Riaz Khan said government was keen to uplift Buner district and as part of such efforts, he said 13 kilometer-long road from Charr to Aalam had been inaugurated last week, adding the project would cost Rs 160 million.

Other projects which had already been inaugurated included Alai bridge costing Rs 84 million, Two-KM Jengdara road at Rs34.292million, Pir Baba Hatt road at 46.79 million and one kilometer-long Shodra road which would be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 million.

He said that with completion of those development projects, the district would progress and people would get relief.

He also directed concerned officials to take effective measures for timely completion of those projects and no laxity and delay in those projects would be tolerated.

He urged elders to monitor quality of the projects so that public money could be properly utilized.

