Solid measures afoot for quality education in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking measures to ensure quality education to students of the district. As part of such efforts, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samar Bagh Muhammad Younad visited the government Primary school Sinzo Tehsil Munda on Monday and inspected facilities there.�During inspection, the AAC checked staffs register and urged teachers to ensure their presence on daily basis and continue with dedication and spirit to prepare students for the contemporary and future challenges.

��Despite the huge students' strength in the said school which stood at about 320, but only three class rooms were available which is seriously affecting learning environment. The teachers also demanded for the construction of two more rooms in the school in order to accommodate the students.

�The visiting AAC assured provision of the missing facilities in the school.