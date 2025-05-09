Solid measures afoot for resolving citizens’ problems

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak has reiterated that solid measures are being made to ensure socio-economic development of the area as well as to resolve peoples' problems at earliest.

He expressed these views during his visit to Pharpur Thesil.

He visited various government offices including the Assistant Commissioner’s office, the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, the Service Delivery Center, and examination centers.

He also met with local citizens and inquired about the facilities being provided.

On this occasion, local dignitaries welcomed the Commissioner in traditional fashion and presented him with a turban.

Commissioner Khattak said that PESCO officials had been instructed to ensure there was no load-shedding from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM to avoid inconvenience to students.

He emphasized that the country was currently facing an emergency situation, and as per the directives of the provincial government, all departments were on high alert.

He further stated that all departments have been directed to keep resources ready and take timely action in case of any emergency.

Commending the public response against Indian aggression, Khattak said that in every part of Dera Division, people were spontaneously organizing rallies to condemn the cowardly attacks by India, demonstrating that the entire nation stands united.

