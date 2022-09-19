UrduPoint.com

Solid Measures Afoot For Restoration Of Flood-affected Infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The divisional administration was taking concrete measures for rehabilitation of infrastructure in flood affected areas in order to restore communication for relief and survey activities.

In this regard, Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) South Region and Pak-Army teams has visited Giloti-Hathala road and reviewed the ongoing restoration work there, said a press release issued here.

The teams paid this visit following the directions of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq. During the visit, they directed the officials concerned to speed up the restoration work on the road so that the provision of facilities to the people could be ensured.

Moreover, they said no compromise would be made on quality and timely completion of this public welfare work.

It worth mentioning here that the commissioner had instructed the departments concerned as well as the administrative officers to speed up the work over rehabilitation of infrastructure along with the relief activities for the flood victims. The commissioner said the rehabilitation of infrastructure would not only help resolving commuting problems of the people but it would also help to speed up the relief and survey activities in that areas.

