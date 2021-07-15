Solid measures afoot for uplift of Kurram distt: ADC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Kurram district Naeem Toro on Thursday said that solid measures would be taken to resolve problems being faced by the residents of the district.

Addressing a closing ceremony of the two-day workshop at Parachinar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Naeem Toro said that Kurram district was rich in natural resources and agriculture products had unique quality.

He said that if the resources available in Kurram district were used properly, the problems of the area could be solved easily and youth of the area would be employment opportunities.

The two-day workshop (CRA) was organized in collaboration with Community Resilience Activity North UNDP in which the district representatives of all government departments of Kurram participated.

He said that the purpose of the moot was to promote peace and harmony in the area through community participation.

Later,certificates were distributed among the participants.