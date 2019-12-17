UrduPoint.com
Solid Measures Afoot To Complete Development Projects In Nagar Timely

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:34 PM

Executive Engineer Building and Roads Nagar Irshad Hassan has said all the ongoing development projects in the Nagar district would be timely completed

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Executive Engineer Building and Roads Nagar Irshad Hassan has said all the ongoing development projects in the Nagar district would be timely completed.

Talking to media, he said tenders of 89 percent development projects had been floated and added that work on mega roads projects including Burovalley, Quraban Ali and Bikar.

He said buildings of several offices were nearing completion while building of power department, tourism department and excise and taxation department had already been completed.

He said strict monitoring system was in place and concerned officials visit site of those development projects on regularly basis.

He said no compromise would be made on quality of work and added that executing agencies had been strictly directed to use quality material.

He said protective wall had been constructed at sliding areas at Jhat Bruli road and other roads to prevent any mishap.

