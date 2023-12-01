Open Menu

Solid Measures Afoot To Ensure Availability Of Fertilizers At Fixed Prices

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The district administration is taking concrete measures to ensure availability of fertilizers at fixed prices in the market.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi along with the officers and field staff of the Agriculture Department here on Friday raided at different fertilizers dealers on Chashma road following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad.

A shop of fertilizers dealer was sealed over a charge of selling fertilizers on higher prices while legal action was initiated against some others. The raid was conducted after receiving multiple public complaints about sale of fertilizers on higher prices after creating its artificial shortage in the market.

A detailed review of the stock register and other mandatory accessories was carried out by the officers of the Agriculture Department and strict instructions were issued on the spot.

Speaking on this occasion, the AC said that the district administration was committed to ensure provision of fertilizer to farmers at official rates and no one would be allowed to sell fertilizer on higher rates.

He said the district administration would continue its visits and strict legal action would be taken indiscriminately against those who found involved in hoarding or selling it at high prices than the official rates.

He asked the farmers to get a bill from the dealers for the purchase of fertilizer so that action could be taken against the fertilizer dealers for overcharging.

