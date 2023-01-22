Solid measures afoot to ensure facilities at schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure all required facilities in educational institutions.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar paid a visit to various schools where he inspected facilities including clean drinking water and academic activities there.

The AC also inspected cleanliness conditions and instructed the relevant staff to carry out cleanliness on the premises on a daily basis in order to ensure an enabling environment for students for learning.

Later, he also checked the attendance register and instructed the staff to ensure their regular presence in order to contribute their services towards building a prosperous society through promotion of education.

He urged teachers to focus on equipping the students with quality education to prepare them for meeting the modern day's challenges.