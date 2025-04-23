Solid Measures Afoot To Eradicate Polio
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The district administration is taking solid measures to wipe out polio from the area.
As part of efforts, strict monitoring has been put in place to ensure that children received anti-polio drops in each tehsils during the ongoing polio campaign.
According to district administration, in this regard Assistant Commissioner Paroa, Shah Behram visited various places of the tehsil and conducted field monitoring of the ongoing polio vaccination campaign.
He interacted with health workers and local residents to get and stressed the importance of reaching every child to eradicate polio from the region.
He said district administration was committed to protecting the children from crippling disease of polio and such visits would continue to ensure the effectiveness of the campaign.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan hands over upgraded water treatment plant to Faisalabad, tripling city's supply capacity2 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to facilitating investors in petroleum sector: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University showcases innovation at Punjab Expo 20252 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: shameful history of India's false flag operations to defame Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz visits Masjid-e-Nabawi Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)2 minutes ago
-
Magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Tarnol, 8 shopkeepers detained2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council EU condemns attack on tourists in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised against unnecessary spraying rice crop12 minutes ago
-
Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets with youth influencers12 minutes ago
-
PA unanimously condemns terrorism, lauds police bravery12 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polio vaccination process at THQ hospital12 minutes ago
-
APHC strongly condemn cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam22 minutes ago