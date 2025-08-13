Solid Measures Afoot To Improve Traffic System In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Tank Police are taking practical steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic and provide uninterrupted travel facilities to citizens.
According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah is closely supervising these measures.
As part of such efforts, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Headquarters Naqeebullah Khan Marwat held an important session at the police lines Tank, where he gave a detailed briefing to traffic officers and personnel.
Traffic Incharge Ismatullah Khan Kundi and Line Officer Shafi Jan Khan were also present during the session.
DSP Naqeebullah Khan instructed the officers to perform their duties with professionalism to ensure a safe, organized, and smooth-flowing traffic system for the public.
He emphasized the importance of courteous behavior, alertness, and upholding the law as essential aspects of their service.
He added that the elimination of chaotic traffic and a reduction in road accidents were top priorities for the district traffic police.
