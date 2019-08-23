UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solid Measures Afoot To Maintain Peace During Muharramul Haram In GB: Home Secretary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:33 PM

Solid measures afoot to maintain peace during Muharramul Haram in GB: Home secretary

Home Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Jawad Akram said Friday concrete measures were being made to ensure foolproof security for maintaining peace during Muharramul Haram in the area

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Home Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Jawad Akram said Friday concrete measures were being made to ensure foolproof security for maintaining peace during Muharramul Haram in the area.

Talking to media here, the GB home secretary said as part of such efforts a final meeting would be held on August 27 after series of meetings with regional committees to observe Muharramul Haram in peaceful environment and facilitate mourners during Muharramul Haram.

He hoped that people would cooperate again like last year to maintain complete peace during Muharram.

He expressed satisfaction over security arrangements at Nala Jaat, however, he added that construction issue of check posts at certain Nalah Jaat was pending in the court of law.

He said that there was complete peace in Diamer and plying of transports in the district during night was a testament to this fact, he added.

He said work on police reforms in Gilgit Baltistan was under way which would enhance its capacity in accordance with emerging challenges and improve its performance.

He reiterated that elaborate arrangements had been made for peaceful observance of Muharramul Harm and hoped there would be no need to call in additional security contingents to control situation in the area.

He also appealed masses to cooperate with law enforcement forces to maintain durable peace by promoting brotherhood, tolerance and religious harmony in society.

Related Topics

Police Gilgit Baltistan August Media Court Muharram

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Turkey educational linkage to get stronge ..

6 minutes ago

Video of no legal use to Nawaz unless verified by ..

6 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs198.153 million for Revenue Divisi ..

6 minutes ago

UK to hold talks with France after spike in migran ..

6 minutes ago

Abducted singers along with band recovered in Hyde ..

4 minutes ago

APG reviews key reports on Pakistan, other countri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.