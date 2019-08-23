Solid measures afoot to maintain peace during Muharramul Haram in GB: Home secretary

Home Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Jawad Akram said Friday concrete measures were being made to ensure foolproof security for maintaining peace during Muharramul Haram in the area

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Home Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Jawad Akram said Friday concrete measures were being made to ensure foolproof security for maintaining peace during Muharramul Haram in the area.

Talking to media here, the GB home secretary said as part of such efforts a final meeting would be held on August 27 after series of meetings with regional committees to observe Muharramul Haram in peaceful environment and facilitate mourners during Muharramul Haram.

He hoped that people would cooperate again like last year to maintain complete peace during Muharram.

He expressed satisfaction over security arrangements at Nala Jaat, however, he added that construction issue of check posts at certain Nalah Jaat was pending in the court of law.

He said that there was complete peace in Diamer and plying of transports in the district during night was a testament to this fact, he added.

He said work on police reforms in Gilgit Baltistan was under way which would enhance its capacity in accordance with emerging challenges and improve its performance.

He reiterated that elaborate arrangements had been made for peaceful observance of Muharramul Harm and hoped there would be no need to call in additional security contingents to control situation in the area.

He also appealed masses to cooperate with law enforcement forces to maintain durable peace by promoting brotherhood, tolerance and religious harmony in society.