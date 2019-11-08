UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solid Measures Afoot To Protect Wildlife: DFO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:07 PM

Solid measures afoot to protect wildlife: DFO

The newly posted Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ghayas Ahmed said Friday the department is utilizing all available resources to protect wildlife and natural resources in the district

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The newly posted Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ghayas Ahmed said Friday the department is utilizing all available resources to protect wildlife and natural resources in the district.

Talking to media, the officer said that the district was a habitat to wildlife species and practical steps were being taken to protect them from human greed.

He was of the view that the people of Gilgit Baltistan could earn revenue through taking care of wildlife. He said the department had achieved its targets with help of local people.

He said that every year several foreign hunters come and get the license for hunting in different places, adding the government charged them in Dollars.

He said the targets had been achieved with the help of local people of Gilgit Baltistan, adding the departments had imposed ban on the illegal hunting in all the districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said committees of local people had been formed to keep an eye on the illegal hunters.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Bridging hearts: Kartarpur Corridor to become a ha ..

8 minutes ago

PASSD to facilitate 4.2 million orphans under new ..

11 seconds ago

Northern take on Sindh in the National U19 three-d ..

17 minutes ago

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expresses ..

12 seconds ago

Leonard's late surge lifts Clippers, Walker's Celt ..

15 seconds ago

Russian, Turkish Military Start 3rd Joint Patrol i ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.