Solid measures afoot to protect wildlife: DFO

(@imziishan)

The newly posted Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ghayas Ahmed said Friday the department is utilizing all available resources to protect wildlife and natural resources in the district

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The newly posted Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ghayas Ahmed said Friday the department is utilizing all available resources to protect wildlife and natural resources in the district.

Talking to media, the officer said that the district was a habitat to wildlife species and practical steps were being taken to protect them from human greed.

He was of the view that the people of Gilgit Baltistan could earn revenue through taking care of wildlife. He said the department had achieved its targets with help of local people.

He said that every year several foreign hunters come and get the license for hunting in different places, adding the government charged them in Dollars.

He said the targets had been achieved with the help of local people of Gilgit Baltistan, adding the departments had imposed ban on the illegal hunting in all the districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said committees of local people had been formed to keep an eye on the illegal hunters.