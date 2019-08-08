UrduPoint.com
Solid Measures Afoot To Protect Wildlife: Divisional Forest Officer (DFO)

Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:09 PM

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Zaidullah Khan on Thursday said here that his department was committed to protecting wildlife and natural resources in Gilgit Baltistan

Talking to media, the officer said that the region was a habitat to wildlife species practical steps were being taken to discourage illegal pouching to protect them from human greed.

He said Wildlife department had conducted various raids against illegal hunting and committees comprising locals had been constituted in this regard.

He said there was a strong coordination between the department and the local committees who effectively performing their jobs.

He said the area was rich in both flora and fauna and was home to a variety of wildlife including migratory birds.Wildlife department conveniently achieved its target and as a result of effective measures were being made to protect the wildlife and prevent environmental degradation,He added

