Solid Measures Afoot To Provide Quality Food To People

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to provide quality food at fixed prices to the people.

Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah, in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak on Tuesday paid visits to several shops in Tank Bazar including bakery, grocery store, oven, hotel and others where he checked the expiry dates of food items and also checked the hygiene conditions.

The Assistant Commissioner directed the shopkeepers to ensure the availability of quality food items at prices fixed by the government besides ensuring the cleanliness situation at their shops.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner also visited Government High School No. 2, and checked the attendance of teachers and students and basic facilities at the school. He also directed the school administration that cleanliness should be ensured at any cost, especially the washrooms.

The AC also examined the encroachments in Sabir and Tang Bazar and issued instructions to remove the encroachments up to the limits set by the government.

