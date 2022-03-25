UrduPoint.com

Solid Measures Afoot To Provide Quality Healthcare Services

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The government is taking solid measures to provide quality healthcare services to people by enhancing the capacity of nurses.

As part of such efforts, orientation sessions have been started for newly recruited nurses in the modern lab of Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC-MTI) to enhance the clinical and nursing skills of nurses.

Director nursing said that the nursing directorate of Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC-MTI) is working hard to enhance the capacity of its staff and for that purpose the directorate regularly arranges various training programs for them.

He said the nursing department is the backbone of patient care in a hospital so adapting them to the modern requirements is the need of the hour for improving health care in the hospital.

According to a BKMC-MTI spokesperson, the orientation session will enhance the clinical and nursing skills of nurses. Nursing officers have previously served in LRH, Northwest, RMI, Shifa, and Bahria International Hospital.

The duration of the training is six days and from 8 to 2 PM. Upon completion of the orientation session, nurses will be on duty in an emergency, ICU, and other wards.

Earlier 84 Nurses were recruited while now with the recruitment of 22 more Nurses Officers the shortage of nurses will be substantially met, spokesperson added.

