Solid Measures Afoot To Resolve Peoples' Problems At Doorstep

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Solid measures afoot to resolve peoples' problems at doorstep

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking tangible measures for extending relief to citizens by resolving their problems at the doorstep.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Sub-Division Bettani Najmullah chaired a meeting of all line departments to review the progress of departments pertaining to the provision of service delivery for people.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of line departments.

The AC directed the officials concerned to expedite efforts for accomplishing the task within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that district administration was committed to resolving the problems of people at the earliest and added that negligence would not be tolerated in that regard.

He also appreciated the good performance of Additional Assistant Commissioner Sub-Division Bettani Awais Hidayat as well as field staff, especially in clean and green activities, polio campaigns, price checking and checking of education and health facilities, etc.

