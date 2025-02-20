Solid Measures Afoot To Resolve Revenue-related Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The district administration is taking measures to resolve revenue-related issues of citizens at the earliest.
As part of efforts, the revenue team paid a surprise to multiple Patwarkhan including Muryali, Giloti, Kot Musa, Kech, Kori Jamal and Chodwan and took stock of daily working and arrangements put in place for facilitating the applicants.
According to the district administration, they found all revenue officials(Patwaris) present and actively performing their duties.
The team thoroughly reviewed official records, which were deemed satisfactory.
However, the Patwaris were instructed to expedite the deposit of pending agriculture tax and promptly resolve all revenue and Khana Kasht issues.
Recent Stories
Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special Polio vaccination campaign in high-risk UCs from Feb 224 minutes ago
-
87 police Jawan suspended in duty negligence by SPP Larkana4 minutes ago
-
Solid measures afoot to resolve revenue-related issues4 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 60 couples to be held in Hyderabad on Fe 214 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on One-Dish law violations intensifies in Gujrat13 minutes ago
-
Capital on alert: ICT admin teams mobilize as rains lash city13 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start early cotton sowing, avail special package14 minutes ago
-
SALU Students Week: a celebration of creativity & innovation14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Environment launches Project Development Playbooks to Unlock Climate Finance14 minutes ago
-
Thalassemia camp held in Mayor office14 minutes ago
-
UAJK to mark international mother languages day on Friday14 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures against dengue in Bahawalpur district23 minutes ago