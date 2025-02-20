Solid measures afoot to resolve revenue-related issues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The district administration is taking measures to resolve revenue-related issues of citizens at the earliest.

As part of efforts, the revenue team paid a surprise to multiple Patwarkhan including Muryali, Giloti, Kot Musa, Kech, Kori Jamal and Chodwan and took stock of daily working and arrangements put in place for facilitating the applicants.

According to the district administration, they found all revenue officials(Patwaris) present and actively performing their duties.

The team thoroughly reviewed official records, which were deemed satisfactory.

However, the Patwaris were instructed to expedite the deposit of pending agriculture tax and promptly resolve all revenue and Khana Kasht issues.