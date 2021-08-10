Solid measures be taken for socio-economic uplift of Lakki Marwat

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said Tuesday that solid measures would be taken for socio-economic development of Lakki Marwat

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's(PTI) workers who called on him. He directed the party's leaders and workers to have strong coordination and mass contact in their respective areas to effectively resolve problems at grassroots level.

The former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan also hinted at launching comprehensive mass contact to get feedback from people about the completed projects and evolve future development-oriented plans in their areas.

The delegation also lauded the services of Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan for extending relief to masses by approving various development projects in their areas and expressed full confidence in his leadership.

Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said that his political life was like an open book and added that he would continue following the party's manifesto and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to eradicate backwardness and provide all basic necessities of life to the masses.

He said Lakki Marwat was one of the backward districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all-out efforts would be made for its socio-economic uplift, adding improving the living standard of the people was his top priority.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for approving the development projects and providing funds and added the chief minister would take further steps for the development of the district and welfare of its people.