Solid Measures Being Taken For Peoples’ Welfare: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper, Saleem Jan Marwat has said that concrete measures would be taken to resolve problems of people at the earliest.

He expressed these views during a meeting of residents who called on him at his office.

People from various rural areas presented issues related to basic facilities, education, healthcare, road conditions, and other public welfare matters.

He said the government was taking sincere steps for the welfare of the people and that their problems will be resolved on a priority basis.

He directed the relevant departments to make prompt measures for addressing public complaints and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.

