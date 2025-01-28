Open Menu

Solid Measures Stressed For Protection State Land

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters, Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi has underlined the need for taking tangible measures to protect government lands in the district.

He expressed these views while inspecting government land in the village of Rakh Mandhra along with the revenue staff.

According to the district administration, he reviewed the land owned by the education department and provincial land, issuing instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure the protection of government land at all costs.

The AC emphasized that protecting government land was not only a legal responsibility but also essential for the success of public welfare projects.

He instructed the concerned staff to maintain accurate and complete records of the land to avoid any negligence.

The Assistant Commissioner further added that effective steps should be taken regarding the protection and maintenance of government land.

