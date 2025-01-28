Solid Measures Stressed For Protection State Land
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters, Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi has underlined the need for taking tangible measures to protect government lands in the district.
He expressed these views while inspecting government land in the village of Rakh Mandhra along with the revenue staff.
According to the district administration, he reviewed the land owned by the education department and provincial land, issuing instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure the protection of government land at all costs.
The AC emphasized that protecting government land was not only a legal responsibility but also essential for the success of public welfare projects.
He instructed the concerned staff to maintain accurate and complete records of the land to avoid any negligence.
The Assistant Commissioner further added that effective steps should be taken regarding the protection and maintenance of government land.
Recent Stories
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra leadership visits Cultural Complex8 minutes ago
-
Solid measures stressed for protection state land8 minutes ago
-
Development projects reviewed8 minutes ago
-
Women University in dire need of new hostels8 minutes ago
-
ACS, AIG Police visit site of tanker explosion18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China reiterate commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights28 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH hosts first open court on Women’s Property Rights Act, 202028 minutes ago
-
Site Association of Trade, Industry organized fourth monthly meeting of executive members38 minutes ago
-
Corruption not to be tolerated; DPO Tank38 minutes ago
-
Partnerships, skill development vital to empower youth for peaceful, prosperous future: PM48 minutes ago
-
Woman Killed on road48 minutes ago
-
UNHCR donates CT Scan machine to Institute of Kidney Diseases in Peshawar1 hour ago